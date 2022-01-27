Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul share new single, announce North American tour

Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul have shared another single from their anticipated debut album, Topical Dancer. "Ceci n’est pas un cliché" ("This is not a cliché") is another banger, powered by slinky bass and a winking sense of humor. “This song is an accumulation of all the cliché lyrics so often used in pop music," the duo say. "It came about when we were touring and heard a song on the radio opening with 'I was walking down the street' which made us strongly cringe. But the thing is, cringing is a shared passion of Bolis and I. So we passionately made a song out of it."

The video follows suit, as they note: "Even more passionately we performed ourselves into a video about all the clichés we see in the magic world of musical genres. The musician in all its glory, capturing momentum and delivering a top notch performance, gazing into the light that’s called inspiration. And so for once and for all, please leave Magritte alone…!” Watch that below.

Topical Dancer, which was co-produced by Soulwax, is out March 4 via DEEWEE and Charlotte and Bolis have also announced a short North American headline tour that hits NYC, Montreal, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle in May. The NYC show is at Bowery Ballroom on May 10 and the L.A. show is at Moroccan Lounge on May 17. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, January 28 at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.

Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul - 2022 Tour Dates

April 4 - Bristol, UK - Rough Trade

April 5 - Brighton, UK - Green Door Store

April 6 - Manchester, UK - YES

April 7 - London, UK - XOYO

April 10 - Glasgow, UK - Broadcast

April 11 - Edinburgh, UK - Sneaky Pete's

April 17 - Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg

April 19 - Berlin, DE - Berghain Kantine

April 20 - Brussels, BE - Ancienne Belgique

April 25 - Paris, FR - Trabendo

May 10 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

May 12 - Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz PDB

May 13 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

May 14 - Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle

May 17 - Los Angeles, CA - Moroccan Lounge

May 18 - San Francisco, CA - Popscene at Rickshaw Stop

May 20 - Seattle, WA - Barboza