Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul share “Thank You” co-produced by Soulwax

Belgian-Caribbean artist Charlotte Adigéry and collaborator/partner Bolis Pupul are back with a new single, "Thank You," that's out now via DEEWEE, the label run by Soulwax's David & Stephen Dewaele who also co-wrote and co-produced the track. Bolis has worked on all of Charlotte's records to date, but this is their first released officially as a duo. The song, which mockingly pays gratitude to people for all their unwanted advice, has been in Charlotte & Bolis' live sets for a while, and they ended their NYC show with it last February.

Charlotte says the song "keeps people puzzled oftentimes," adding, "I can see people’s looks in the audience: ’Is… Is… she… dissing us... ? Is...she...serious right now…?' This song is a cheeky and cynical revenge for all the unwanted, unsolicited opinions some people generously offer us. Making music, being an artist and connecting to an audience doesn’t mean you feel invincible and are open to anyone’s critique." It's a banger and you can check it out below.

"Thank You" will be out as a 7" via DEEWEE in December with an instrumental version on the flip. When Charlotte & Bolis played NYC last year, she said their album was done, so hopefully there will be more news soon.