Because I couldn't come up with a fifth French (or French-y), here's an all-instrumental nine-piece band from Amsterdam. Despite having no artistic abilities myself, I am a very visual person and in an email from UK shop Norman Records I was immediately struck by the cover art to Jungle by Night's new album Livingstone which is very much my aesthetic, with its weird sculpture that embeds shiny cubes into some volcanic looking rock. I'm not sure that Jungle by Night's music sounds like what that artwork looks like, but I mostly dig it. They're like a bigger, Dutch version of Khruangbin, mixing dub, afrobeat, krautrock, disco, vintage soul and more into a jazzy cocktail that goes down very smooth. They are at their best when not trying too hard: opener "Hangmat" could be a Todd Terje & The Olsens song and "Stormvogel" pulls a similar trick, but adds an Indian-sounding guitar line that takes it into new territory. The songs that lean on reggae and ska, like "Hurn in Bell" and "Ja Precis," get the tone just right and, though it sets itself up like it's going to be a cheese-fest, "Love Boat" is light and tropical, coming off a bit like Haircut One Hundred or The Style Council.

At an hour and change, the album could use some serious editing. Excess is a problem both in length and arrangements (there is way too much brass on this album for my taste), and I found myself exclaiming "this record is still going?!?!" midway through the two-part "Spectacles" that could've been excised entirely. But the good parts are very good, and there's an enjoyable 35-minute record to be pulled out of this. Dig: