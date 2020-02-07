"I used to dream about living in New York...but then wake up in Ghent. I can't believe I'm here!" Belgian-Caribbean artist Charlotte Adigéry was a little overwhelmed the reception of her New York -- and North American -- live debut at East Village club Nublu on Thursday, welling up before playing her first song. It was an endearing moment for what would be a joyous show that really showcased Charlotte's charm, humor, and powerful, versatile voice.

To date Charlotte has released two EP for DeeWee, the label run by Soulwax's Dewaele brothers, and she played the lion's share of both backed by her musical Bolis Pupil who is not lacking in charisma, either. Maybe it was just hearing them performed loud through Nublu's soundsystem, but the banger quotient to "Cursed and Cussed," "Le Froid," "1,618" and the rest of their set felt seriously upped. Unsurprisingly, the Zandoli EP's two singles, "High Lights" and "Paténipat," had the packed house moving the most, but she ended the night with two terrific new songs: one that was made up entirely of love song cliches, and "Thank You" which mockingly pays gratitude to men for all their unwanted advice. Great show, and hopefully she'll be back soon.

Former Ava Luna singer Felicia Douglass's short, engaging set made for a great first course. Pictures from her set and the whole night are in the gallery above and a few Instagram videos from the show are below.

From here, Charlotte hooks up with Metronomy's tour for shows in Montreal, Toronto, Detroit and Chicago, and then she'll play a San Francisco's Popscene party at Rickshaw Stop on 2/13. All dates are listed, along with streams of Charlotte's two EPs, below.

Charlotte Adigéry - 2020 Tour Dates

2/7/2020 - Montreal, QC - Mtelus*

2/8/2020 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth*

2/10/2020 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre*

2/11/2020 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall*

2/13/2020 - San Francisco, CA - Popscene @ Rickshaw

*supporting Metronomy