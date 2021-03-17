Charlotte Adigéry shares new single from upcoming DEEWEE (Soulwax) comp

DEEWEE, the Belgian label run by Soulwax's Stephen & David Dewaele, are getting ready to put out their 50th release and they're making it a special one. Foundations is a three vinyl LP / two CD compilation featuring some of the labels best track, a few rarities, and brand new songs.

Opening Foundations is a brand new Charlotte Adigéry track, "Bear With Me (and I'll stand bare before you)." Charlotte made it during lockdown, working with her partner Bolis Pupul, and the swirling, danceable disco jam reflects our times. "This song is about being confined thus confronted to the way we live," says Charlotte. "The cruel irony of having the privilege of standing still, questioning and observing my life in all safety while others are fighting for theirs." She adds, "Bolis and I are making a time capsule, writing songs that tell the story of life in 2020. We believe 2020 has been such a cornerstone for the 21st century.” It's a terrific song and you can listen below.

Foundations also includes new tracks from former Klaxons frontman James Righton and Movulango, plus tracks from Soulwax, Future Sound Of Antwerp, Bolis Pupul, and more. The 27 tracks have been edited and sequenced by the Dewaeles and the packaging, created by Parisian firm Ill-Studio, is described as "a gorgeous artefact that collectors will love." Foundations is out May 7 via DEEWEE and you can preorder it now.

Check out Foundations' tracklist below.

Charlotte made her US live debut last year in NYC just before lockdown.

Tracklisting:

1. Charlotte Adigéry – Bear With Me (and I'll stand bare before you) *exclusive track

2. Laima – Disco Pregnancy (Tonal + Rhythmical) ε

3. Each Other – Burn It Down

4. Bolis Pupul – Moon Theme ε

5. James Righton – Release Party *exclusive track

6. Die Verboten – Aquarius ε

7. Soulwax – Heaven Scent feat. Chloe Sevigny ε

8. EMS Synthi 100 – Movement 6 ε

9. Soulwax – Conditions of a Shared Belief

10. Soulwax – Close to Paradise

11. Asa Moto – Kifesh ε

12. Laila – The Other Me (DEEWEEDUB) ε

13. Asa Moto – Wanowan Efem ε

14. Charlotte Adigéry – Paténipat ε

15. Klanken – Drie

16. Phillipi – 9000 ε

17. Movulango – Leave *exclusive track

18. Laima – Home ε

19. Emmanuelle – Italove

20. Sworn Virgins – Take Your Lady ε

21. Phillipi & Rodrigo – Paciencia ε

22. Extra Credit – Drive Me ε

23. Bolis Pupul – Wéi? ε

24. Soulwax – Essential Eleven

25. Sworn Virgins – Fifty Dollar Bills ε

26. Phillipi & Rodrigo – Retrogrado

27. Future Sound Of Antwerp – Tom Cruise, Scientologist