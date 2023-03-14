Charly Bliss announce first tour in 3 years

Brooklyn band Charly Bliss have announced a US tour, marking their first headlining shows in three years. Posting on Instagram, the band shared, "Lots more news to come in the next few weeks so stay tuned." Their last album was 2019's Young Enough. The tour kicks off in late April with stops in Philadelphia, Chicago, St. Paul, Los Angeles, and more, and includes several dates supporting Hippo Campus. All dates are listed below.

Charly Bliss come to Brooklyn on April 25 at Market Hotel. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday (3/17) at 10 AM local time.

Charly Bliss -- 2023 Tour Dates

4/24 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's

4/25 - Brooklyn, NY - Market Hotel

4/28 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean

4/29 - St. Paul, MN - Turf Club

5/2 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks*

5/4 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren*

5/6 - Los Angeles, CA - The Troubadour

5/8 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory*

5/10 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory*

5/11 - Bozeman, MT - The ELM*

* = supporting Hippo Campus