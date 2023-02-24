Charmer release new EP on Counter Intuitive, playing shows with Ogbert the Nerd & Oolong

Michigan emo band Charmer have signed to Counter Intuitive Records, and their first release for the label is the new Seney Stretch EP, which follows their 2020 album Ivy on No Sleep Records and a 2021 split single with Gulfer. The new EP finds Charmer toning things down a bit and exploring a more somber, atmospheric side and employing a greater use of acoustic guitars. The band says that these songs "didn't quite fit" with the other stuff they've been writing, and even if this vibe is just an EP-length detour, it's very cool to hear this side of them. Stream the new EP below.

Charmer are also playing some shows in March with Ogbert the Nerd and Oolong, and that very cool emo triple bill hits Boston's Armory of the Arts on 3/17, Philly's Foto Club on 3/18, and Brooklyn's Elsewhere Zone One on 3/19.