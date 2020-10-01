Chastity release zine/flexi with new live recording on PUP’s Little Dipper label

Not only do PUP have their own music/art label Little Dipper and their own zine/flexi series, but now Little Dipper has also released a zine/flexi for another artist: fellow Canadian band Chastity. Little Dipper founder and PUP frontman Stefan Babcock says:

Chastity is one of my favourite bands, and definitely one of Canada’s most underrated talents. This zine was curated by my friend Julia Noel and is a beautiful photo record of Chastity on DIY tours through the hellscape of right-wing middle America before things got even worse. This project has had a big effect on me personally. These photos, shot long before COVID, have captured a near prescient atmosphere of foreboding, anxiety, and social unrest, months before it was adopted by the mainstream media.

The flexi includes a live recording of Chastity's song "Heaven Hell Anywhere Else," which originally appeared on their 2018 debut album Death Lust, recorded with a 10-piece band at the Whitby Courthouse Theatre and featuring new arrangements and a string quartet. The zine/flexi combo is limited to 250 hand-numbered copies, and you can also stream it via Bandcamp below.

You can order your copy of "Heaven" at Little Dipper's website, and "$2 from every sale will go to the Unist’ot’en Legal Fund to help the Unist’ot’en defend their traditional lands against illegal pipeline development in Northern BC."

Meanwhile, PUP also have a new EP and full-band livestream coming soon.