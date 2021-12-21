Chastity’s Brandon Williams tells us about his favorite albums of 2021

Chastity, the project of Ontario musician Brandon Williams, is gearing up to release his new album Suffer Summer on January 14 via Deathwish Inc/Dine Alone (pre-order). The album features contributions from PUP's Stefan Babcock and one with Alexisonfire/City and Colour's Dallas Green, and it includes the song "Pummeling," which we named one of the best punk songs of September. While you wait for that album, we asked Brandon what his favorite albums of 2021 were and he responded with a top 10 and provided commentary on each pick. Read on for his full list...

1. Crywank - Just Popping In to Say Hi

unreal album, thoughtful lyrics, a shivers giver

2. Ellis - Nothing Is Sacred Anymore EP

love her voice, writing, sense of melody. also love that she asked me to sing on a song called “HELL” with her

3. Ethel Cain - Inbred EP

my favourite new artist

4. Full of Hell - Garden Of Burning Aspirations

i lol’d at how intense and good this was at first listen, been hooked

5. Young Thug - Punk

‘peeping out the window’ is my top 10 favourite choruses of all time

6. Lowertown - The Gaping Mouth

made me psyched to hear more songs. cool introspective young band from atlanta

7. Lil Peep and Lil Tracy - Castles 1/2

made me cry lol a bunch of the soundcloud classics

8. Teenage Wrist - Earth Is A Black Hole

great like sun soaked guitar music, thoughtful with the hooks

9. Dooms Children - Dooms Children

wade from alexisonfire’s grateful dead worship project, an outlet for heartbreak/experimentation. to my knowledge he did it all completely sober too? respect. nailed it

10. Touche Amore - Lament

i know this is a list for 2021, but 2020 and 2021 have melted into one another, and this record is nuts, still listening like it just came out

--

