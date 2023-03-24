Chat Pile announce split EP with Nerver, share Stephen King-inspired single “Cut”

Oklahoma City noise rockers Chat Pile have announced a split EP with Kansas City's Nerver. Brothers In Christ is due on April 14 via Reptilian Records and The Ghost Is Clear Records. Chat Pile bassist Stin shares:

We met Nerver at a warehouse show back in 2019 in Oklahoma City and hit it off immediately. They're the biggest sweeties and their band kicks absolute ass. We've been talking about doing a split together since practically Day One but it took us a little time to finally get our act together and make it come to fruition. It's Chat Pile's hope that this union helps draw some attention to what is quickly becoming known as Braum's Region Noise Rock, i.e. splattery bands from the heartland like Bighand//Bigknife, Big Water, Nerver, Abandoncy, Nightosphere, Whep, and others.

Chat Pile shared "Cut" today, one of their two songs on the split (both of which are inspired by Stephen King). "Cut" sees the band restrained, playing quieter chords and vocals before building up to shredding and screaming. Stin continues, "We wanted to use this release as a deliberate excuse to switch gears and fully lean into our more indie and alt-rock tendencies. Slint, Sonic Youth, GBV and Starfish's 'Stellar Sonic Solutions' were certainly on our minds at the time." About the Stephen King influence, he said, ""'Cut' is an homage to the short fiction of King, particularly 'The Man Who Loved Flowers,' 'Strawberry Spring' and 'The Jaunt.'" Listen to "Cut" and check out the artwork and tracklist for Brothers In Christ below.

Last year, Chat Pile put out one of the year's most widely acclaimed albums with God's Country (out via The Flenser), and they followed it at the tail-end of 2022 with their Tenkiller soundtrack.

Brothers In Christ Tracklisting

1) Nerver - Kicks in the Sky

2) Nerver - The Nerve

3) Chat Pile - King

4) Chat Pile - Cut