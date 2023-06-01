Chat Pile announce tour with Nerver, Empire State Bastard, and more

Oklahoma noise rockers Chat Pile had a big, breakout year in 2022 with the release of their great debut album God's Country (plus the Tenkiller soundtrack), and they've kept that momentum going into this year too. They recently put out a split with Nerver, and now they've announced a headlining tour with support from Nerver. Other bands join along the way too, including The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir, Intercourse, Empire State Bastard, Urine Hell, and Nightosphere. The trek goes down in September/October and tickets go on sale Friday (6/2).

NYC gets a show on September 20 at Le Poisson Rouge, and that one's with Empire State Bastard. All dates are listed below.

Chat Pile also confirmed that they're working on LP2, and they had this to say about the tour:

We told everyone for the longest time that you'd probably never see Chat Pile on the road for any extended period of time. Well, turns out we had no idea what we were talking about. Sometimes miracles do happen, and sometimes they're kind of low-rent and inconsequential. We're looking forward to hanging out with our friends in Nerver, as well as the other extremely cool bands joining us on this run.

Meanwhile, Empire State Bastard--the new Biffy Clyro offshoot with Slayer's Dave Lombardo on drums--just announced their debut album, Rivers of Heresy, due September 1 via Roadrunner. You can watch the video for "Harvest" from that album below.

Chat Pile -- 2023 Tour Dates

June 15 Austin, TX @ Oblivion Access

June 16 Austin, TX @ Oblivion Access

August 14 London, UK @ The Dome

August 15 London, UK @ The Dome

August 17 Bristol, UK @ ArcTanGent

August 18 Manchester, UK @ Rebellion

August 19 Glasgow, UK @ Core. Festival

September 12 Nashville, TN @ The End ^

September 13 Asheville, NC @ Asheville Music Hall ^

September 15 Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall ^

September 16 Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts *

September 17 Baltimore, MD @ The Ottobar *

September 18 Boston, MA @ The Sinclair *

September 20 New York, NY @ LPR %

September 22 Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz $

September 23 Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace $

September 25 Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village #

September 27 Madison, WI @ The Majestic Theater ~

September 29 Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room ~

September 30 Kansas City, MO @ The Bottleneck ~

October 1 St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway ~

November 9 Los Angeles, CA @ Substance Festival

^ w/ Nerver, The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir

* w/ Nerver, Intercourse

% w/ Nerver, Empire State Bastard

$ w/ Nerver

# w/ Nerver, Urine Hell

~ w/ Nerver, Nightosphere