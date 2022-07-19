Chat Pile’s debut LP ‘God’s Country’ nears, 2nd NYC release show with Scarcity added

Oklahoma City sludgy, noisy post-hardcore band Chat Pile have been channelling the sounds of bands like the Melvins, Unsane, and The Jesus Lizard across two EPs and a split with Portrayal of Guilt, and now they're set to release their anticipated debut album God's Country next week (7/29) via The Flenser (pre-order). Two songs from the album are out now, and you can hear both below.

Chat Pile are playing a hometown album release show the day the album comes out, and they're also set to make their NYC debut this fall at Saint Vitus Bar, and it's a joint album release celebration with their Flenser labelmates Scarcity, the new collaborative project of composer Brendon Randall-Myers (Glenn Branca Ensemble) and Pyrrhon/Seputus/Glorious Depravity/Weeping Sores vocalist Doug Moore. The previously announced October 21 show is already sold out, and they just added a second for October 24. Tickets are on sale now. All upcoming Chat Pile dates are listed below.

Scarcity's debut album Aveilut came out last week and you can stream that here:

Chat Pile -- 2022 Tour Dates

July 29 Oklahoma City, OK @ The Sanctuary (Records Release Show)

July 30 Austin, TX @ Chess Club

September 15 Oklahoma City, OK @ The Sanctuary

October 21 Saint Vitus Bar Brooklyn, NY*

October 24 Saint Vitus Bar Brooklyn, NY*

* - w/ Scarcity