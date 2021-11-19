Che Noir releasing new album ‘Food For Thought’ in December, shares “Praises”

After releasing three albums in 2020 (including the Apollo Brown-produced As God Intended, which cracked our rap year-end list), Buffalo rapper Che Noir had a much quieter 2021. But now she announced that she'll release an album right before the year ends: Food For Thought, due December 17. It includes a song featuring Ransom and 38 Spesh, and one featuring 7xvethegenius, and Che handled much of the production herself, alongside CartuneBeatz, Tricky Trippz, Chupz, JR Swiftz, and Motif Alumni.

The first single is "Praises," which is fueled by a hazy instrumental from Chupz and Che sounds as hard-hitting and in-the-pocket as ever. Listen below.

Tracklist

Eat To Live (prod. CartuneBeatz

Split The Bread (prod. Tricky Trippz)

Eat Or Starve (prod. Che Noir)

Daily Bread

Bless The Food (prod. Che Noir)

Ladies Brunch ft. 7xvethegenius (prod. Che Noir)

Praises (prod. Chupz)

Table For 3 ft. Ransom & 38 Spesh (prod. Che Noir)

Snakes At The Table (prod. Che Noir)

Brains For Dinner (prod. JR Swiftz & Motif Alumni)

Water To Wine (prod. CartuneBeatz)

Communion (prod. Che Noir)