Cheap Trick expand tour, add 4 NYC-area shows ++ rescheduled Rod Stewart dates

Cheap Trick are back on tour and making up for pandemic lost time, with a massive set of dates ahead of them that will have them out for most of the next year, playing North America, the UK and Europe. They've just added four NYC-area shows to their fall 2021 tour: Irving Plaza on September 24, Long Island's The Paramount on November 4, Port Chester's Capitol Theatre on November 7 and Montclair, NJ's The Wellmont Theater on November 12.

Tickets for those four shows go on sale Friday, July 23 at 10 AM with Cheap Trick presales starting Wednesday, July 21 at 10 AM (use password CTLIVE).

Next summer, Cheap Trick with be out with Rod Stewart for the North American amphitheater tour that was supposed to happen in summer 2020. Those include NYC area dates at PNC Bank Arts Center on August 16, 2022 (tickets) and Jones Beach on August 23, 2022 (tickets). All tour dates are listed below.

Cheap Trick released a new album, In Another World, back in April, and you can stream it below.

Cheap Trick - 2021/2022 Tour Dates

Sat, JUL 24 - Moondance Jam - Walker, MN

Thu, AUG 5 - Arena Theatre - Houston, TX

Fri, AUG 6 - Billy Bob's - Fort Worth, TX

Sat, AUG 7 - Riverwind Casino - Norman, OK

Wed, AUG 11 - Orange County Fair - Costa Mesa, CA

Fri, AUG 13 - Humphreys Concerts By the Bay - San Diego, CA

Sat, AUG 14 - Talking Stick Resort - Scottsdale, AZ

Thu, AUG 19 - Kewadin Casinos – St. Ignace - St. Ignace, MI

Wed, AUG 25 - The Soundstage at Graceland - Memphis, TN

Sat, AUG 28 - The Factory - Chesterfield, MO

Sun, AUG 29 - Starlight Theatre - Kansas City, MO

Sat, SEP 4 - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom - Hampton Beach, NH

Sun, SEP 5 - Orange County Fair - Middletown, NY

Mon, SEP 6 - New York State Fairgrounds - Syracuse, NY

Wed, SEP 8 - Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre - Red Bank, NJ

Fri, SEP 10 - Tioga Downs Casino - Nichols, NY

Sat, SEP 11 - Spyglass Ridge Winery - Sunbury, PA

Fri, SEP 24 - Irving Plaza - New York, NY

Sat, SEP 25 - BB&T Pavilion - Camden, NJ

Fri, OCT 8 - Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi - Biloxi, MS

Sat, OCT 9 - L'Auberge Lake Charles - Lake Charles, LA

Fri, OCT 15 - Nutty Brown Amphitheatre - Austin, TX

Wed, OCT 27 - 80s in the Sand - Cancún, Mexico

Sun, OCT 31 - Chartway Arena - Norfolk, VA

Tue, NOV 2 - Santander Performing Arts Center - Reading, PA

Wed, NOV 3 - Warner Theatre - Washington, DC

Thu, NOV 4 - The Paramount - Huntington, NY

Sun, NOV 7 - Capitol Theatre - Port Chester, NY

Tue, NOV 9 - The Palace Theatre - Greensburg, PA

Fri, NOV 12 - The Wellmont Theater - Montclair, NJ

Thu, NOV 18 - Showcenter Complex - Monterrey, Mexico

Tue, FEB 1, 2022 - Boiler Shop - Newcastle Upon Tyne, United Kingdom

Wed, FEB 2, 2022 - Manchester Academy - Manchester, United Kingdom

Fri, FEB 4, 2022 - KK's Steel Mill - Wolverhampton, United Kingdom

Sat, FEB 5, 2022 - O2 Empire Shepherds Bush - London, United Kingdom

Sun, FEB 6, 2022 - O2 Academy Bristol - Bristol, United Kingdom

Wed, FEB 9, 2022 - Alhambra - Paris, France - Paris, France

Thu, FEB 10, 2022 - La Madeleine - Brussels, Belgium

Sat, FEB 12, 2022 - Muziekgebouw Frits Philips - Eindhoven, Netherlands

Sun, FEB 13, 2022 - Paradiso - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Amsterdam, Netherlands

Tue, FEB 15, 2022 - Fabrik - Hamburg, Germany - Hamburg, Germany

Thu, FEB 17, 2022 - Metropol - Berlin, Germany - Berlin, Germany

Fri, FEB 18, 2022 - Cafe Muffathalle - Munich, Germany - Munich, Germany

Sat, FEB 19, 2022 - Fabrique - Milan, Italy - Milan, Italy

Mon, FEB 21, 2022 - X-tra - Zurich, Switzerland - Zurich, Switzerland

Sat, APR 23, 2022 - Abbotsford Centre - Abbotsford, Canada

Sun, APR 24, 2022 - Rescheduled - ZZ Top with Cheap Trick - Penticton, Canada

Tue, APR 26, 2022 - Sandman Centre - Kamloops, Canada

Wed, APR 27, 2022 - ZZ Top with Cheap Trick - Lethbridge, Canada

Fri, APR 29, 2022 - Sasktel Centre - Saskatoon, Canada

Fri, MAY 6, 2022 - Fallsview Casino's Entertainment Centre - Niagara Falls, Canada

Sun, MAY 8, 2022 - Place Bell - Laval, Canada

Fri, JUL 1, 2022 - Dickies Arena (Rod Stewart Tour) - Fort Worth, TX

Sat, JUL 2, 2022 - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion (Rod Stewart Tour) - The Woodlands, TX

Tue, JUL 5, 2022 - Bridgestone Arena (Rod Stewart Tour) - Nashville, TN

Tue, JUL 12, 2022 - Riverbend Music Center (Rod Stewart Tour) - Cincinnati, OH

Sat, JUL 16, 2022 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (Rod Stewart Tour) - Tinley Park, IL

Tue, JUL 19, 2022 - Blossom Music Center (Rod Stewart Tour) - Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Fri, JUL 22, 2022 - Saratoga Performing Arts Center (Rod Stewart Tour) - Saratoga Springs, NY

Tue, JUL 26, 2022 - Budweiser Stage (Rod Stewart Tour) - Toronto, Canada

Wed, JUL 27, 2022 - DTE Energy Music Theatre (Rod Stewart Tour) - Clarkston, MI

Fri, AUG 12, 2022 - Xfinity Center (Rod Stewart Tour) - Mansfield, MA

Sat, AUG 13, 2022 - Mohegan Sun Arena (Rod Stewart Tour) - Uncasville, CT

Tue, AUG 16, 2022 - PNC Bank Arts Center (Rod Stewart Tour) - Holmdel, NJ

Fri, AUG 19, 2022 - Mark G Etess Arena (Rod Stewart Tour) - Atlantic City, NJ

Sat, AUG 20, 2022 - Hersheypark Stadium (Rod Stewart Tour) - Hershey, PA

Tue, AUG 23, 2022 - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater (Rod Stewart Tour) - Wantagh, NY

Sat, AUG 27, 2022 - Merriweather Post Pavilion (Rod Stewart Tour) - Columbia, MD

Wed, AUG 31, 2022 - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre (Rod Stewart Tour) - Alpharetta, GA

Fri, SEP 2, 2022 - Daily's Place Amphitheater (Rod Stewart Tour) - Jacksonville, FL

Sat, SEP 3, 2022 - Amalie Arena (Rod Stewart Tour) - Tampa, FL