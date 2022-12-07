Check out Buggin’s new Bad Brains-inspired ripper “Attitude”

We've been looking forward to more new music from Chicago hardcore band Buggin ever since they released their great two-song single "Brainfreeze" / "Gratitude" (Beastie Boys cover) at the very beginning of 2021, and today -- almost two years later -- they've finally given us new music. It's a 54-second ripper called "Attitude," and it may not be a coincidence that this song shares a title with a Bad Brains classic. Vocalist Bryanna Bennett says:

For "Attitude" I really wanted to tap into our biggest inspiration Bad Brains and make something positive. I was really struggling with my mental health and feeling motivated to even create anything so it just made sense to pour all my bad feelings into a song that I hope others can relate to and feel inspired by.

The song, which was mixed and mastered by Jon Markson (Drug Church, Regulate, etc), will appear on Flatspot Records' upcoming compilation The Extermination Vol. 4 (due 1/27), and it comes with a video featuring live footage of Buggin. Check it out below.

Buggin are also playing the Flatspot World showcase on April 8 at Brooklyn Monarch with Speed (NYC debut), Scowl, King Nine, Regulate, End It, Raw Brigade, Hangman, and Jivebomb.