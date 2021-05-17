Check out pics of newly-renovated Irving Plaza

Irving Plaza is finally reopening in late summer after two years of renovations and a pandemic, and they've just announced the initial lineup of shows. They've also released details of the renovation, along with a few pictures of the space. The updated Irving Plaza will be 1200 capacity, and they're promising "improved sightlines, state-of-the-art sound/lights and world-class production."

There's also an "upscale VIP Lounge with private bar and balcony level boxes that offer unobstructed views of the stage enabling fans the best seats in the house." The lobby and bar area has been expanded, as have the artist dressing rooms.

Check out a few pics from the renovation below, and check out the initial lineup of shows here. Get tickets early on BrooklynVegan Presale starting Wednesday (5/19) at 10 AM ET.