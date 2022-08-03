Check out RILE’s (mem Cult Leader) new chaotic hardcore song “Pessimist”

In addition to playing bass in Cult Leader (who have a split with END due in September), Sam Richards leads the band RILE, who have been putting out new music this year too. They recently dropped the single "Dead End," and we're now premiering "Pessimist." Both songs were mixed by Converge's Kurt Ballou, who also works with Cult Leader, and both offer up chaotic hardcore/metalcore that fans of Converge and Cult Leader and other similar stuff should not sleep on. "'Pessimist' is about the defeat we feel as we struggle to stay creative and authentic to ourselves in a world we’re losing," Sam tells us, "the pointlessness of spending so much of our short time here in the busy routine of work." Check it out below.

RILE also have some upcoming West Coast dates this month and next, all of which are listed on the tour poster below.