Check out Skatune Network’s ska cover of Turnstile’s “Underwater Boi”

Fresh off releasing their ska cover of Touche Amore's "Flowers and You" (and then appearing on Touche Amore vocalist Jeremy Bolm's podcast), Skatune Network (aka JER) has done a ska cover of another hardcore band, Turnstile. They take "Underwater Boi" -- retitled "Underwater (rude) Boi" -- and give it a mid-tempo ska/rocksteady twist. Check it out below.

JER also recently released their great debut album Bothered / Unbothered on Bad Time Records, and and you can pick up our exclusive yellow vinyl variant (on its own or bundled with other Bad Time titles).