Cheekface announce North American tour with Sad Park

Addictively fun LA indie trio Cheekface have announced a North American tour for early 2023. The band made the announcement on Twitter, writing, "Many bands think touring’s a burden or necessity. We are not one of those bands. We are grateful you give us the opportunity to spend a night with you." The tour encompasses their West coast dates opening for Jeff Rosenstock. Sad Park will support on headlining shows.

Cheekface, who recently played a sold out show at Baby's All Right, stops back in NYC on March 24 at Bowery Ballroom. All dates are listed below.

If you haven't already, check out the band's 2022 album Too Much To Ask which is on at least one BV editor's Best of 2022 list. The band also recently released Don't Ask, a three-song b-sides collection.

Cheekface 2023 tour loading...

Cheekface -- 2023 Tour Dates

1/6 San Diego, CA @ Soma Sidestage ~

1/10 Las Vegas, NV @ 24 Oxford ~

1/12 Reno, NV @ The Alpine ~

1/13 Sacramento, CA @ Harlow's ~

1/14 Santa Cruz, CA @ Rio Theatre ~

1/19 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall &

3/12 Tucson, AZ @ Groundworks *

3/20 Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5 *

3/21 Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle Back Room *

3/22 Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall *

3/24 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom *

3/25 Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong *

3/26 Philadelphia, PA @ Ukie Club *

3/29 Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall *

3/31 Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB *

4/1 Toronto, ON @ The Monarch Tavern *

4/2 Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary Detroit *

4/4 Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups *

4/5 Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi *

4/6 St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room *

4/8 Denver, CO @ Globe Hall *

~ = opening for Jeff Rosenstock

& = with Girl K and OK Cool

* = with Sad Park