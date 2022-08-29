Chelsea Manning is DJing Bushwig (2022 lineup)

Annual NYC drag festival Bushwig returns for its 2022 edition on September 10 & 11 at Knockdown Center. They've been releasing the lineup in phases, and they've now revealed that activist and whistleblower Chelsea Manning will be DJing on Sunday (9/11). Manning recently did a set at Elsewhere, her first in 15 years, as part of the Sksksks hyperpop party. "Electronic music is how I survived prison," she told The New Yorker ahead of the gig, continuing, "House music came from within the queer and trans community, and there’s quite a bit in this set, because I think younger people need to be reminded."

Bushwig's 2022 lineup features tons of drag; on Saturday, it's Alexander Paris, Andramada, Angel Au, Angelica Sundae, Angelique The Star Stevens, AriaJae, Arinna Dior Hayes, BaeJing, Banshee Rose, Berlin Hell, Beverly Chills, Blue, Bootsie Lefaris, Boyish Charm, C’etait Bontemps, Caeliana Sexton, Charles Galin, Chico Raro, Cholula Lemon, Darlinda Just Darlinda, Dawn, Dévo Monique, Diamond Dior Davenport, Essence, Fancy Shews!, Fantasia Royale Gaga, Gage Spex, Gia the Warrior Princess, Ginger Von Snap, God Complex, Gothess Jasmine, Horrorchata, Iodine Quartz, Jasmine Rice, Jay Kay, Jayse Vegas, Julie J, Juno Birch, Kat Wilderness, Kerri Colby, Lady Shug, Lavender Thug, Lola Latte, Lucy Balls, Madame Vivien V, Madamoiselle Motherfucker, Majenta with a J, MAUVE, Menthol Menthol, Mini Horrorwitz, Miss Bussy, Miss Malice, MissMa’amShe, Mo’Riah, Ms. Hap, MX QWERRRK, Nicky O, p1nkstar, Paris L’Hommie, Patti Spliff, Penny Arcade, Pietra Parker, Pink Pancake, Prima Love, Qhrist Almighty, Rayne, Reecez Sexton, Rify Royalty, Roqué, Ruby Tuesday, Saint Ahmad, Sasha Colby, Sherry Poppins, Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, Stasi, Stella Marbles, Svetlana Stoli, Tatiana Cholula, The Bronx Queens, TJ Maxx, Untitled Queen, Vidalia, Violencia!, Voxigma Lo, X-Emma, and Xena Sin.

Sunday will feature performances from Anoma Lia, Antonio Amor, Baby Love, Bailey J Mills, Beaujangless, Blue, Bobby Lemaire, Brigitte Bandit, Charlene, Dev Doee, Dusty Shoulders & Sequinette, Elle LC, Evangeline, Flower Tortilla, Freeda Kulo, Gray Aria, Hannah Lou, Inita D, Islaya, Janelle No 5, Jenn D’Role, Jette Grey, Jo Disco, Kiki Ball-Change, King Perka $exxx, La Zavaleta, Lady Quesa’dilla, Lana Jarae, Lana Summers, Lanyé Armon, Lena Horné, Little Nella, Luxx Noir London, Megami, Michael Love Michael, MissLeidy Rodriguez, Miz Jade, Myster E Mel Kiki, Neon Calypso, Nicky O, Paloma LaMona, Paxx Headroom, Pelayo, Privilege, Rayne, Reese Havoc, Robyn Edges, Roxie Chanel, Ruby Slay, Rusty Hammer & Briar Blush, Satana, Showponii, Sisi Superstar, Susanna Bartsch’s NYC, The Blair Bitch, The House of LaBeija, Tina Twirler, Twiggy Malone, Tyler Ashley, Ursula Major, Vena Cava, Venus Mystique, Victoria Holiday, Virginia Thicc, Warhola Pop, Xunami Muse, and Zeraiya Yōkø.

The music lineup features Bebe Deluxe, Bottoms, Clip, Girl Dick, Moon Kissed, Mr.he, Ms. Boogie, No Bra, Papi Juice, and Quay Dash on Saturday, and Bubble_T, MEL4EVER, Onio, Babynymph & Onlyfire, THELIMITDOESNOTEXIST, and Yas Mama on Sunday. There's also a dance stage; Saturday's is still TBA, and Sunday's has DJ MINX, Nita Aviance b2b Kevin Aviance, Justin Cudmore b2b Mike Servito, Sir Pig, and Will Automatic.

Tickets to Bushwig are on sale now.