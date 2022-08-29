Chelsea Manning is DJing Bushwig (2022 lineup)

Chelsea Manning is DJing Bushwig (2022 lineup)

photo by Matt Barnes

Annual NYC drag festival Bushwig returns for its 2022 edition on September 10 & 11 at Knockdown Center. They've been releasing the lineup in phases, and they've now revealed that activist and whistleblower Chelsea Manning will be DJing on Sunday (9/11). Manning recently did a set at Elsewhere, her first in 15 years, as part of the Sksksks hyperpop party. "Electronic music is how I survived prison," she told The New Yorker ahead of the gig, continuing, "House music came from within the queer and trans community, and there’s quite a bit in this set, because I think younger people need to be reminded."

Bushwig's 2022 lineup features tons of drag; on Saturday, it's Alexander Paris, Andramada, Angel Au, Angelica Sundae, Angelique The Star Stevens, AriaJae, Arinna Dior Hayes, BaeJing, Banshee Rose, Berlin Hell, Beverly Chills, Blue, Bootsie Lefaris, Boyish Charm, C’etait Bontemps, Caeliana Sexton, Charles Galin, Chico Raro, Cholula Lemon, Darlinda Just Darlinda, Dawn, Dévo Monique, Diamond Dior Davenport, Essence, Fancy Shews!, Fantasia Royale Gaga, Gage Spex, Gia the Warrior Princess, Ginger Von Snap, God Complex, Gothess Jasmine, Horrorchata, Iodine Quartz, Jasmine Rice, Jay Kay, Jayse Vegas, Julie J, Juno Birch, Kat Wilderness, Kerri Colby, Lady Shug, Lavender Thug, Lola Latte, Lucy Balls, Madame Vivien V, Madamoiselle Motherfucker, Majenta with a J, MAUVE, Menthol Menthol, Mini Horrorwitz, Miss Bussy, Miss Malice, MissMa’amShe, Mo’Riah, Ms. Hap, MX QWERRRK, Nicky O, p1nkstar, Paris L’Hommie, Patti Spliff, Penny Arcade, Pietra Parker, Pink Pancake, Prima Love, Qhrist Almighty, Rayne, Reecez Sexton, Rify Royalty, Roqué, Ruby Tuesday, Saint Ahmad, Sasha Colby, Sherry Poppins, Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, Stasi, Stella Marbles, Svetlana Stoli, Tatiana Cholula, The Bronx Queens, TJ Maxx, Untitled Queen, Vidalia, Violencia!, Voxigma Lo, X-Emma, and Xena Sin.

Sunday will feature performances from Anoma Lia, Antonio Amor, Baby Love, Bailey J Mills, Beaujangless, Blue, Bobby Lemaire, Brigitte Bandit, Charlene, Dev Doee, Dusty Shoulders & Sequinette, Elle LC, Evangeline, Flower Tortilla, Freeda Kulo, Gray Aria, Hannah Lou, Inita D, Islaya, Janelle No 5, Jenn D’Role, Jette Grey, Jo Disco, Kiki Ball-Change, King Perka $exxx, La Zavaleta, Lady Quesa’dilla, Lana Jarae, Lana Summers, Lanyé Armon, Lena Horné, Little Nella, Luxx Noir London, Megami, Michael Love Michael, MissLeidy Rodriguez, Miz Jade, Myster E Mel Kiki, Neon Calypso, Nicky O, Paloma LaMona, Paxx Headroom, Pelayo, Privilege, Rayne, Reese Havoc, Robyn Edges, Roxie Chanel, Ruby Slay, Rusty Hammer & Briar Blush, Satana, Showponii, Sisi Superstar, Susanna Bartsch’s NYC, The Blair Bitch, The House of LaBeija, Tina Twirler, Twiggy Malone, Tyler Ashley, Ursula Major, Vena Cava, Venus Mystique, Victoria Holiday, Virginia Thicc, Warhola Pop, Xunami Muse, and Zeraiya Yōkø.

The music lineup features Bebe Deluxe, Bottoms, Clip, Girl Dick, Moon Kissed, Mr.he, Ms. Boogie, No Bra, Papi Juice, and Quay Dash on Saturday, and Bubble_T, MEL4EVER, Onio, Babynymph & Onlyfire, THELIMITDOESNOTEXIST, and Yas Mama on Sunday. There's also a dance stage; Saturday's is still TBA, and Sunday's has DJ MINX, Nita Aviance b2b Kevin Aviance, Justin Cudmore b2b Mike Servito, Sir Pig, and Will Automatic.

Tickets to Bushwig are on sale now.

Filed Under: Alexander Paris, Andramada, Angel Au, Angelica Sundae, Angelique The Star Stevens, Anoma Lia, Antonio Amor, AriaJae, Arinna Dior Hayes, Baby Love, Babynymph & Onlyfire, BaeJing, Bailey J Mills, Banshee Rose, Beaujangless, Bebe Deluxe, Berlin Hell, Beverly Chills, Blue, Bobby Lemaire, Bootsie Lefaris, bottoms, Boyish Charm, Brigitte Bandit, Bubble_T, Bushwig, C'était BonTemps, Caeliana Sexton, Charlene, Charles Galin, Chelsea Manning, Chico Raro, Cholula Lemon, CLIP, Darlinda Just Darlinda, Dawn, Dev Doee, Devo Monique, Diamond Dior Davenport, DJ Minx, Dusty Shoulders & Sequinette, Elle LC, Essence, Evangeline, Fancy Shews!, Fantasia Royale Gaga, Flower Tortilla, Freeda Kulo, Gage Spex, Gia the Warrior Princess, Ginger Von Snap, girl dick, God Complex, Gothess Jasmine, Gray Aria, Hannah Lou, Horrorchata, Inita D, Iodine Quartz, Islaya, Janelle No 5, jasmine rice, Jay Kay, Jayse Vegas, Jenn D’Role, Jette Grey, Jo Disco, Julie J, Juno Birch, Justin Cudmore, Kat Wilderness, Kerri Colby, Kevin Aviance, Kiki Ball-Change, King Perka $exxx, La Zavaleta, Lady Quesa'Dilla, Lady Shug, Lana Jarae, Lana Summers, Lanyé Armon, Lavender Thug, Lena Horne, Little Nella, Lola Latte, Lucy Balls, Luxx Noir London, Madame Vivien V, Madamoiselle Motherfucker, Majenta with a J, MAUVE, Megami, MEL4EVER, Menthol Menthol, Michael Love Michael, Mike Servito, Mini Horrorwitz, Miss Bussy, Miss Malice, MissLeidy Rodriguez, MissMa’amShe, Miz Jade, Moon Kissed, Mo’Riah, Mr.he, ms boogie, Ms. Hap, MX QWERRRK, Myster E.Mel Kiki, Neon Calypso, Nicky O, Nita Aviance, No Bra, Onio, p1nkstar, Paloma LaMona, Papi Juice, Paris L’Hommie, Patti Spliff, Paxx Headroom, Pelayo, Penny Arcade, Pietra Parker, Pink Pancake, Prima Love, Privilege, Qhrist Almighty, Quay Dash, Rayne, Reecez Sexton, Reese Havoc, Rify Royalty, Robyn Edges, Roqué, Roxie Chanel, Ruby Slay, Ruby Tuesday, Rusty Hammer & Briar Blush, Saint Ahmad, Sasha Colby, Satana, Sherry Poppins, Showponii, Sir Pig, Sisi Superstar, Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, Stasi, Stella Marbles, Susanna Bartsch’s NYC, Svetlana Stoli, Tatiana Cholula, The Blair Bitch, The Bronx Queens, The House of Labeija, Thelimitdoesnotexist, Tina Twirler, TJ Maxx, Twiggy Malone, Tyler Ashley, Untitled Queen, Ursula Major, Vena Cava, Venus Mystique, Victoria Holiday, Vidalia, Violencia! Voxigma Lo, Virginia Thicc, Warhola Pop, Will Automatic, X-Emma, Xena Sin, Xunami Muse, Yas Mama, Zeraiya Yōkø
Categories: Heavy Metal News, Music News, Photo Galleries
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Brooklyn Vegan