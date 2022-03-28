Chelsea Rose (Summer Twins) preps solo debut – watch “Let Go” video

Chelsea Rose, who was one half of California sibling duo Summer Twins, has announced her solo debut, Truth or Consequences, which will be released June 3 via Paul Is Dead Records. “I feel like Summer Twins was a younger version of me,” Chelsea says. “This record is like an older version that has been through a little more, been through a lot of heartbreak and facing the reality of growing up, and living in LA and struggling with making a living being an artist, and keeping that dream alive.”

Truth or Consequences features Chelsea's sister and Summer Twins bandmate Justine, as well as Sasami Ashworth, Samira Winter, and more. The new single from Truth or Consequences is "Let Go," a lovely piece of '70s-ish pop. "'Let Go' is about the moment of bliss and fear when you take a big leap of faith," Chelsea says. "It's the thrill that comes with trusting and surrendering to your deepest truths."

We've got the premiere of the "Let Go" video, which also has a nostalgic feel. Watch the video, and check out the cover art and tracklist, below.

Truth of Consequences

1. Eyes

2. My Old Friend

3. Fallin'

4. L.A. 5. Palm of Your Hand

6. Let Go

7. Love is Power

8. I'm Not the One

9. Down the Street

10. Wishing You the Best