Chelsea Wolfe soundtracking A24’s new Kid Cudi-starring slasher flick (stream a track)
A24 and director Ti West are releasing a new slasher flick, X, on March 18, starring Kid Cudi, Mia Goth, Jenny Ortega, and Brittany Snow. It features a score by Chelsea Wolfe and Tyler Bates (who Chelsea also worked with on Dark Nights: Death Metal), which gets released on March 25, and the first taste of that is Chelsea's haunting cover of Arthur Fields' 1918 song “Oui Oui Marie." Her version sounds nothing like the original, and basically just sounds like a great new Chelsea Wolfe song. Listen and watch the film's trailer below.
The film synopsis readds, "Set in 1979, a group of young filmmakers set out to make an adult film in rural Texas, but when their reclusive, elderly hosts catch them in the act, the cast find themselves fighting for their lives."
Tracklist
01. My God
02. Maxine Meets Pearl
03. Theda
04. Pearl’s Lullaby
05. Fucking Finally
06. Pearl’s Rapture
07. Dolls
08. Pumping Gas
09. Our Secret
10. Use Your Telephone
11. We Talked About This
12. Nice Girl
13. Headlights
14. Sorry to Disturb You
15. The Cellar
16. What is it Baby?
17. I Was Young Once
18. Tell Me I’m Special
19. Maxine Grabs the Gun
20. Oui Oui Marie
21. Bring Our Daughters Home