Chelsea Wolfe soundtracking A24’s new Kid Cudi-starring slasher flick (stream a track)

A24 and director Ti West are releasing a new slasher flick, X, on March 18, starring Kid Cudi, Mia Goth, Jenny Ortega, and Brittany Snow. It features a score by Chelsea Wolfe and Tyler Bates (who Chelsea also worked with on Dark Nights: Death Metal), which gets released on March 25, and the first taste of that is Chelsea's haunting cover of Arthur Fields' 1918 song “Oui Oui Marie." Her version sounds nothing like the original, and basically just sounds like a great new Chelsea Wolfe song. Listen and watch the film's trailer below.

The film synopsis readds, "Set in 1979, a group of young filmmakers set out to make an adult film in rural Texas, but when their reclusive, elderly hosts catch them in the act, the cast find themselves fighting for their lives."

Tracklist

01. My God

02. Maxine Meets Pearl

03. Theda

04. Pearl’s Lullaby

05. Fucking Finally

06. Pearl’s Rapture

07. Dolls

08. Pumping Gas

09. Our Secret

10. Use Your Telephone

11. We Talked About This

12. Nice Girl

13. Headlights

14. Sorry to Disturb You

15. The Cellar

16. What is it Baby?

17. I Was Young Once

18. Tell Me I’m Special

19. Maxine Grabs the Gun

20. Oui Oui Marie

21. Bring Our Daughters Home