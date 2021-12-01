Chelsea Wolfe’s favorite albums of 2021
It's been a busy year for Chelsea Wolfe, who released a collaborative album with Converge and Stephen Brodsky, a two-song solo single (Joni Mitchell cover included), another new song called "Diana" (from the Dark Knights: Death Metal soundtrack), a collaborative song with Emma Ruth Rundle, and appeared on the new Xiu Xiu duets album and Roky Erickson tribute album.
With the year coming to a close, we asked Chelsea what her favorite albums of 2021 were, and she made a list that includes her recent collaborator Emma Ruth Rundle and past collaborators Deafheaven, plus Lingua Ignota, Low, Full of Hell, Gatecreeper, Alessandro Cortini, Wardruna, Divide and Dissolve, King Woman, Eartheater, Mdou Moctar, Wolves in the Throne Room, Moor Mother, Blackwater Holylight, The Armed, and more. Read on for her full list.
Chelsea Wolfe's Favorite Albums of 2021
Lindy Fay-Hella & Dei Farne - Hildring
Alessandro Cortini - Scuro Chiaro
Full of Hell - Garden of Burning Apparitions
Gatecreeper - An Unexpected Reality
Backxwash - I Lie Here Buried With My Rings and My Dresses
Wardruna - Kvitravn
Low - HEY WHAT
Divide And Dissolve - Gas Lit
Emma Ruth Rundle - Engine of Hell
Eartheater - Phoenix - La Petite Mort Edition
King Woman - Celestial Blues
Mdou Moctar - Afrique Victime
Wolves in the Throne Room - Primordial Arcana
Deafheaven - Infinite Granite
Moor Mother - Black Encyclopedia of the Air
Lingua Ignota - Sinner Get Ready
Blackwater Holylight - Silence/Motion
Aurat - Khaar
Lea Thomas - Hummingbird
The Armed - Ultrapop
Lorn - "YO2 _ RUSTLIN" (single)