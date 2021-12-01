It's been a busy year for Chelsea Wolfe, who released a collaborative album with Converge and Stephen Brodsky, a two-song solo single (Joni Mitchell cover included), another new song called "Diana" (from the Dark Knights: Death Metal soundtrack), a collaborative song with Emma Ruth Rundle, and appeared on the new Xiu Xiu duets album and Roky Erickson tribute album.

With the year coming to a close, we asked Chelsea what her favorite albums of 2021 were, and she made a list that includes her recent collaborator Emma Ruth Rundle and past collaborators Deafheaven, plus Lingua Ignota, Low, Full of Hell, Gatecreeper, Alessandro Cortini, Wardruna, Divide and Dissolve, King Woman, Eartheater, Mdou Moctar, Wolves in the Throne Room, Moor Mother, Blackwater Holylight, The Armed, and more. Read on for her full list.

Chelsea Wolfe's Favorite Albums of 2021

Lindy Fay-Hella & Dei Farne - Hildring

Alessandro Cortini - Scuro Chiaro

Full of Hell - Garden of Burning Apparitions

Gatecreeper - An Unexpected Reality

Backxwash - I Lie Here Buried With My Rings and My Dresses

Wardruna - Kvitravn

Low - HEY WHAT

Divide And Dissolve - Gas Lit

Emma Ruth Rundle - Engine of Hell

Eartheater - Phoenix - La Petite Mort Edition

King Woman - Celestial Blues

Mdou Moctar - Afrique Victime

Wolves in the Throne Room - Primordial Arcana

Deafheaven - Infinite Granite

Moor Mother - Black Encyclopedia of the Air

Lingua Ignota - Sinner Get Ready

Blackwater Holylight - Silence/Motion

Aurat - Khaar

Lea Thomas - Hummingbird

The Armed - Ultrapop

Lorn - "YO2 _ RUSTLIN" (single)