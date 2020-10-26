Cher and Fiona Apple share songs for Joe Biden

As the end of election season (thankfully) nears, and early voting totals mount, musicians are pulling out all the stops to get you to the polls, if you haven't voted already. One such initiative, a virtual "I Will Vote" concert to support the Biden/Harris campaign, streamed on Sunday night (10/26), and among the evening's performers was Cher, who tweeted beforehand that she had "a little surprise" in store. That surprise was a rendition of Harold Arlen and Yip Harburg's song "Happiness is a Thing Called Joe," originally sung by Ethel Waters in the 1943 musical Cabin in the Sky. Judy Garland, Abbey Lincoln, Peggy Lee, and Ella Fitzgerald have done versions of it as well, but Cher's was dedicated to the Joe currently running for president, with a few lyric changes about how, "Joe will keep us safe, that’s all we need to know." Watch her performance below.

Meanwhile, Fiona Apple also backed Biden through song this weekend, singing "Bidin’ My Time," from George and Ira Gershwin’s 1930 musical Girl Crazy, on her friend and housemate Zelda Hallman's Instagram, while sporting an "I Voted" sticker. Watch that below, as well.