Cherry Glazerr announce new album, share “Soft Like a Flower”

Cherry Glazerr have announced I Don't Want You Anymore, their first album in four years, which will be out September 29 via Secretly Canadian. It was co-produced by Yves Rothman and Clementine Creevy describes it as a "mature" album. “I’ve spent these years taking a hard look at myself, at my relationships, and writing about it. I guess I’m coming to terms with a lot of my bullshit," Creevy says. "The songs on this one are songs I’ve dreamed of making."

The first single is "Soft Like a Flower" which Creevy calls her "Evanescence Moment." She adds: "It’s a real ‘losing your fucking shit’ kind’ve vibe. I wanted this album to be just heart and soul. Completely exposed. It’s also a little bit about loving the anguish and toxicity that comes with being ruined by another person. Letting go and submitting to them but then catching yourself becoming too much like them.” Listen to that below.

I Don’t Want You Anymore:

1. Addicted To Your Love

2. Bad Habit

3. Ready For You

4. Touch You With My Chaos

5. Soft Like A Flower

6. Sugar

7. Golden

8. Wild Times

9. Eat You Like A Pill

10. Shattered

11. I Don’t Want You Anymore