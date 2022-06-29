Cherry Glazerr playing Mercury Lounge after show with Jack White

Cherry Glazerr have a few shows lined up this summer, including Madrid's Mad Cool Festival, Seattle's Day In Day Out festival, and a show opening for Jack White in Lewiston, NY on August 21.

Right after the Jack White show, Cherry Glazerr will hit NYC for an intimate show at Mercury Lounge on August 23. Tickets for that show go on sale Thursday, June 30 at 10 AM. All dates are listed below.

Cherry Glazerr's most recent album is 2019's Stuffed & Ready.

CHERRY GLAZERR - 2022 TOUR DATES

THU, JUL 7 - MAD COOL FESTIVAL 2022 - MADRID, SPAIN

AUG. 12 - 14, 2022 - DAY IN DAY OUT 2022 - SEATTLE, WA

SUN, AUG 21 - ARTPARK - LEWISTON, NY (w/ JACK WHITE)

TUE, AUG 23 - MERCURY LOUNGE - NYC

Check out photos from Cherry Glazerr's Stuffed & Ready release show at Mercury Lounge: