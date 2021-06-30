Cherry Glazerr remix Tashaki Miyaki’s “Wasting My Time” (listen)

Tashaki Miyaki's new album, Castaway, is out this Friday and one of the album's standout cuts is "Wasting My Time," a ringing rocker that wouldn't feel out of place on a mix between Big Star and Tom Petty. Paige Stark has handed over the track to Cherry Glazerr's Clementine Creevy who has remixed it into something spacey, synthy, and more low-fi.

"I first met Clem when she was 14 or 15 and recorded the early Cherry Glazerr stuff with Joel Jerome, I even played drums on a couple songs and Luke played some bass," says Paige, "We have been friends and collaborators for a long time so I thought it would be really cool to hear her take on a tune. I love Clem's musical sensibility. We have never done remixes before so we were stoked to have a friend do it. I love how she turned it into a trippy synth pop song."

Clementine says, "I was excited when Paige asked me to remix 'Wasting Time' because it’s one of my favorite songs on the album. I love the sentiment of the lyrics and the cool changes throughout the song. I basically wanted to reimagine it with a sort of mellow synth vibe so I asked my friend and collaborator Sami Perez who’s a killer engineer / producer to work on it with me. We took the bass and vox and really worked around those adding our own synth and drum machine ideas to it. I love the original and I also love how this remix turned out. So excited that it’s being released!!!"

Cherry Glazerr's remix premieres in this post and you can listen to that, and watch the video for Tashaki Miyaki's original version, below.

Castaway features features musical appearances from The Heartbreakers keyboardist Benmont Tench and Jon Brion, and more. You can listen to a few other tracks from the album below.