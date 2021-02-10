Cherry Glazerr share new single “Big Bang”

Cherry Glazerr released "Rabbit Hole" back in December which debuted a dancier new direction for leader Clementine Creevy. She's back with another new single that takes another left turn. "Big Bang" is catchy, orchestrated alt rock that swings for the fences.

“I wanted to give it a sort of early ‘aughts pop production feel, with the interplay between the acoustic guitar figure and the bass synth and the 808 hits during the choruses," says Clementine. "The lyrics came from feeling like I was growing apart from someone who was close to me in my life, and the song is essentially about heartache, but it’s euphoric at the same time. That’s what I like about it — the intensity of those very personal feelings paired with a sort of huge, exposed energy. I feel like I was able to let a lot out with this song. It feels really special to me.”

Listen to "Big Bang" below.

No word on whether this and "Rabbit Hole" are part of a new album. Stay tuned.