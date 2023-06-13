Cherubs reissue classic albums (exclusive color vinyl variants up for pre-order here!)
Austin noise rock vets Cherubs released two albums between their formation in 1991 and breakup in 1994, their debut Icing, and followup Heroin Man. They reunited 20 years later for a third album, 2 YNFYNYTY, and made another, Immaculada High, in 2019. Now, 31 years after Icing debuted, the band have announced a trio of reissues for their first three LPs, coming in August via Brutal Panda Records. We have exclusive color vinyl variants of all three available for pre-order in the BV store.
This marks the first vinyl reissue of 2 YNFYNYTY and Icing since their initial releases, in 2014 and 1992 respectively; Heroin Man had a highly-limited reissue in 2017 via Amphetamine Reptile. Our exclusive pressings are limited to 200 copies each, with Icing on white and orange A side/B side, Heroin Man on ultra clear with black marble and neon magenta splatter, and 2 YNFYNYTY on half white, half purple. Check out mockups for all three above, and pre-order yours HERE.
Icing also comes with updated artwork by Cherubs vocalist Kevin Whitley, and a remastered and remixed version of opening track "Sugary" is out now. Listen below.
Cherubs will be on tour this summer, beginning with a run supporting Whores and continuing with headlining shows up the East Coast. They come to NYC on July 23 at TV Eye with Art Gray Noizz Quintet and A Deer A Horse. See all dates below.
Cherubs -- 2023 Live Dates
July 14 Austin, TX @ Lost Well (w/ Whores)
July 15 Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves (w/ Whores)
July 16 Houston, TX @ Black Magic Social Club (w/ Whores)
July 17 New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa (w/ Whores)
July 18 Atlanta, GA @ Boggs Social & Supply (w/ Whores)
July 19 Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor
July 20 Washington, DC @ The Runaway
July 21 Baltimore, MD @ The Crown
July 22 Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie
July 23 Ridgewood, NY @ TV Eye
July 25 Cambridge, MA @ Middle East/Upstairs
July 26 Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB
July 27 Toronto, ON @ The Baby G
July 28 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Funhouse
July 30 Cleveland, OH @ No Class