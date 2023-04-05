Chester Watson announces new album, ‘fish don’t climb trees,’ shares “eyes closed”

St. Louis rapper Chester Watson has announced a new album, fish don't climb trees, is coming on June 30 via POW Recordings (pre-order). The album is largely self-produced, and its title is derived from a quote by Albert Einstein: “Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid.” Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Alongside the album announcement, Chester has shared "eyes closed," an arty rap track with a subtle beat featuring vintage samples. The song comes with a music video directed and edited by Chester himself. Previously-released single "mirrors" closes the album. Check out "eyes closed" below.

fish don't climb trees Tracklisting

1. fish don’t climb trees

2. east end

3. eyes closed

4. tourniquet

5. money love

6. bora bora

7. daze

8. grey theory

9. i feel alive

10. spirits

11. mirrors