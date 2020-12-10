Cheval Sombre preps 2 new LPs; Sonic Boom features on “It’s Not Time” (listen)

We last heard from Cheval Sombre, aka Christopher Porpora, when he collaborated with Luna's Dean Wareham on 2018's wonderful album of "western dreampop" and he's gearing up to release two new albums next year. “2021 will mark nine years since the last LP," Cheval tells us. "I'd been working at my own pace on something, well, vast. Earlier this year I asked Sonic Cathedral if they'd be up for an audacious release -- shooting for the stars as they say."

While Cheval isn't revealing the details of those two album just yet, you can get a taste now via heavenly new single "It's Not Time," which was produced by Sonic Boom, who also plays keyboards on the track. Celestial synths intermingle with delicately plucked nylon string guitars while Cheval's gentle vocals only lightly breaking through the ether. Says Cheval, "Ever know something in your heart before it happens? No one else may see it – but you sense just how things will go? Life parades by in all of its drama, but the truth remains timeless, untouched." He adds, "As always, may it bring sanctuary -- a little refuge. Much more to come.”

"It's Not Time" premieres in this post and you can watch the video, directed by Innerstrings, below. The single is out Friday (12/11) via Sonic Cathedral.

Sonic Boom released All Things Being Equal, his first album under that name in 30 years, back in June.