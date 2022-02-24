Chicago alt-rock band Lavisher prep new album (watch the video for “Reverie”)

Chicago's Lavisher make atmospheric alt-rock that their bio compares to Failure, A Perfect Circle, and Queens of the Stone Age, and they're currently working on their sophomore album, which is due in 2023 via Nefarious Industries, but first they're putting three singles out this year. We're premiering the first, "Reverie" and its video.

It's the first song released by the band's new lineup, which finds vocalist/guitarist Gavin Cushman III and drummer Idin Alexander now joined by bassist George Bach and guitarist Sam Kim, and Idin says, "Conceptually, I remember clearly, two dreams I had near that time. I knew they weren’t real and yet in the one, the knowing basically had me leaping from bed and in the other, I couldn’t sleep deeply enough. I wanted to stay there knowing completely it wasn’t real and not caring. So, I wrote some lyrics and wondered how I could frame the idea, used Alighieri as my guide and well, there’s the song!"

Bernie McGovern, who directed the video, adds, "The song dives into the seductive way memory shapes us. We can see ourselves walking into a dark story of our own making, turn back with a second guess, then onward anyway. ‘Reverie’ is a state of mind fueled by the heart. I feel it as branches of nerves along my spine and capillaries in my eyes. Being so tree-minded lends nicely to this main character of ours. We took to calling him Soul Grass for the way life explodes from his neck. The imagery and entire narrative grew out of a collaborative process. My earliest sketches were impressionistic, thrilled by the spirit of the song. It’s a particular joy to respond to music with non-verbal dreaming. The story, figures, and textures transformed over conversations, each stage of progress offering a chance to revise and redirect any aspect of the animation with feedback."

Check it out: