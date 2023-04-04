Chicago hardcore band Buggin announce debut LP ‘Concrete Cowboys’ (new video & exclusive vinyl)

Chicago hardcore band Buggin have been making their mark for a bit, and now they've finally announced their anticipated debut album, Concrete Cowboys. It's due June 2 via Flatspot Records, and we're thrilled to be launching an exclusive transparent green + neon violet moon phase vinyl variant, limited to just 100 copies! Pre-order yours while they last. Here's a mockup:

The album's lead single is "All Eyes On You," and it's a great example of Buggin's ability to deliver bold aggression in a punchy, inviting way. It features guest vocals from Jordan Moten of fellow Chicago-based Flatspot Records band Kharma, and Buggin vocalist Bryanna Bennett says, "This one is about people that are annoying on the internet whether it’s spreading horrible misinformation online or oversharing or creating fake personas for attention and clout. These people want all eyes on them." Listen and watch the Lars Juveland-directed video below. The album was produced by Andy Nelson and mastered by Brad Boatright.

Buggin are playing their label Flatspot Records' sold-out Flatspot World showcase in Brooklyn this Saturday, April 8 (with Scowl, Speed, End It, Regulate, and more), Detroit's Tied Down fest, and the UK's Outbreak Fest, and then doing a UK/Europe tour with Buffalo's Spaced. All dates are listed below.

Pick up our vinyl variant here.

Tracklist

1. Bug Slam

2. All Eyes On You

3. Get It Out

4. Snack Run

5. The Customer Is Always Wrong

6. Poser Bulldozer

7. Hard 2 Kill

8. Not Yours

9. Concrete Cowboys

10. Redacted

11. Kick Rocks

12. Youth

Buggin -- 2023 Tour Dates

4.8 - Brooklyn, NY @ Flatspot World

6.4 - Detroit, MI @ Tied Down Fest

25.6 - Manchester, UK @ Outbreak

w/ Spaced

26.6 - Newcastle, UK @ Head of Steam

27.6 - Newport, UK @ The Cab

28.6 - London, UK @ New Cross Inn

29.6 - Brighton, UK @ The Prince Albert

30.6 - Antwerp, BE @ AMC

01.7 - Rennes, FR @ Superbowl of Hardcore

02.7 - Paris, FR @ Esspace

03.7 - Frankfurt, DE @ Exzess

04.7 - Eindhoven, NL @ Dynamo

05.7 - Hannover, DE @ Bei Chez Heinz

06.7 - Berlin, DE @ Cassiopeia

07.7 - Velke Mezirici, CZ @ Fajt Fest

08.7 - Halle, DE @ Halt Mich Fest

09.7 - Ieper, BE @ Ieper Fest