Chicago hardcore band Cult Fiend prep ‘To Become Deathless’ EP (stream a track)

Cult Fiend are a new metallic hardcore band from Chicago (with members who also play(ed) in Still Alive, Hardaway, and more). They put out their two-song single Germs of Rot last fall, and now they're gearing up to release a new four-song EP, To Become Deathless, on July 7. The band cite '80s thrash, New York Hardcore, and early death metal as influences, and you can hear all of that coming through on lead single "Of War's Machinery," which premieres in this post. Vocalist Walt Stalling tells us:

“Of War’s Machinery”, the first release off of the EP, is a song about state violence. It’s about how that violence is used to perpetuate a racialized and class-based sense of order that dominates both individuals and communities. Every police murder generates empty talk of reform that quickly fades back into general disinterest and legitimization of policing. It’s a song about how reform will never be enough.

Check it out below.

Cult Fiend will celebrate the EP at Chicago's Liar's Club on July 14 with Big Bird, Virgin Mother, and Bleached Cross.

Song credits: Recorded by Dan Tinkler, Justin Yates, and Ryan Smith. Mixed by Spenser Morris and mastered by Will Killingsworth at Dead Air. Cover art by Peter Norman.