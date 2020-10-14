Chicago hardcore band Kharma prep first EP for Flatspot Records (new song & video)

Chicago hardcore band Kharma have been around since 2015, having released two EPs (2016's s/t and 2018's Moment of Violence) and opened gigs for Knocked Loose, Harms Way, Madball, Sanction, and more. They recently signed to the trusty Flatspot Records, and they'll release their third EP Most Dangerous Game -- recorded and mixed by Weekend Nachos' Andy Nelson -- on November 20 via their new label home (pre-order). We're premiering the title track and its video, which does a great job of showing off this band's ability to channel brash, heavy, '80s/'90s-style hardcore and make it feel fresh.

"In my opinion, this record represents a lot of growth for myself and for Kharma," vocalist Jordan Moten tells us. "We started when we were all just kids in high school that didn't really know what we were doing. On this record, I feel like we really found our sweet spot and got comfortable in it. These songs are our most mature and aggressive efforts yet."

Before concerts disappeared, Kharma played the stacked LDB Fest earlier this year, and video of their set (by 197 Media) was just released too. Check out that and the new music video below...

