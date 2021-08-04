Chicago house great Paul Johnson, RIP

Chicago house music great Paul Johnson has died of complications with COVID. He was 50. The sad news was shared via his Facebook: "Our greatness passed away this morning at 9am the house music legend we all know as PJ aka PAUL JOHNSON has passed away in this day of AUGUST 4th 2021. Rest In Heaven Paul." Mixmag reports that Johnson had been hospitalized in an intensive care unit in July.

Born and raised in Chicago, Paul Johnson was a self-taught producer, and released his debut album, Bump Talkin', in 1995 on Peacefrog Records. He scored a hit with 1999 single "Get Get Down" and remixed Ce Ce Peniston, Ron Trent, Stacy Kidd, Joey Beltram, and more. Paul was paralyzed from the waist down after being shot in 1987, and had part of his left leg amputated in 2003, and lost his right leg in 2010 after an accident, but he remained an active force in the dance music community. "I never let anything hold me back," he said in a video posted on Facebook with the announcement of his death.

Rest in peace, Paul. Listen to some of his music below.

It has been a tough day in the dance music world: Kelli Hand, "The First Lady of Detroit Techno," died today as well.