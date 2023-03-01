Chicago Oi! band Conservative Military Image announce debut LP, share two songs

Chicago skinhead/Oi! band Conservative Military Image made noise in 2022 with a string of EPs and singles (that members of End It and Foreign Hands included on their year-end lists), and now they've announced their first full-length album, Casual Violence. Release date TBA, but they shared two singles from the LP, "Tragedy of the Commons" and "Yard Hard." They're both rippers, as aggressive as they are catchy, and you can stream them below.

CMI are also opening the Chicago stop of the High Vis tour, and they've also got three Texas shows and a Philly show. All dates are listed below.

Conservative Military Image -- 2023 Tour Dates

3/11 412 W Girard Ave Philadelphia, PA w/ Liberty & Justice, Béton Armé, Please Die!, Bankrupt

4/6 Cobra Lounge Chicago, IL w/ High Vis, Dazy

6/30 Trip Six Houston, TX*

7/1 Snakehill San Antonio, TX*

7/2 Three Links Dallas, TX*

* - w/ Liberty & Justice, Concrete Elite, Empire Down