Chicago rap duo Abstract Mindstate reunite for first album in 20 years, produced by Kanye West

Back before Kanye West was famous, he contributed production to a track on underground Chicago rap duo Abstract Mindstate's (aka E.P Da Hellcat and Olskool) 2001 debut album We Paid Let Us In!, and also to two tracks on their planned sophomore album Still Paying, which never ended up seeing the light of day. Abstract Mindstate disappeared after that, but Kanye has helped coax them out of retirement for their first new album in 20 years, Dreams Still Inspire, due August 6 via YZY SND. Kanye produced the entire album himself, marking the first time he's produced a full album for another artist since Common's 2005 LP Be. Kanye also features on one of the tracks, and other guests include Jonquia Rose, Luka Sabbat, Tony Williams, and Deon Cole.

Along with the album announcement comes lead single "A Wise Tale," which finds Abstract Mindstate in fine form, and they've also announced a documentary, We Paid Let Us In! The Legend of Abstract Mindstate. Listen to the new song and watch the trailer for the doc below.

Kanye's own new album Donda is also expected this week.

Tracklist

Salutations (Intro) ft. Jonquia Rose

I Feel Good

A Wise Tale

YZY SND (Skit) ft. Luka Sabbat

Elevation

Move Yo Body ft. Tony Williams

Social Media

Lambo Truck Podcast (Skit) ft. Luka Sabbat

Expository Mode

My Reality

Sound Off The Alarm

Voice Mail (interlude) ft. Deon Cole

The Brenda Song ft. Kanye West

I Know You