Chicago rap duo Abstract Mindstate reunite for first album in 20 years, produced by Kanye West
Back before Kanye West was famous, he contributed production to a track on underground Chicago rap duo Abstract Mindstate's (aka E.P Da Hellcat and Olskool) 2001 debut album We Paid Let Us In!, and also to two tracks on their planned sophomore album Still Paying, which never ended up seeing the light of day. Abstract Mindstate disappeared after that, but Kanye has helped coax them out of retirement for their first new album in 20 years, Dreams Still Inspire, due August 6 via YZY SND. Kanye produced the entire album himself, marking the first time he's produced a full album for another artist since Common's 2005 LP Be. Kanye also features on one of the tracks, and other guests include Jonquia Rose, Luka Sabbat, Tony Williams, and Deon Cole.
Along with the album announcement comes lead single "A Wise Tale," which finds Abstract Mindstate in fine form, and they've also announced a documentary, We Paid Let Us In! The Legend of Abstract Mindstate. Listen to the new song and watch the trailer for the doc below.
Kanye's own new album Donda is also expected this week.
Tracklist
Salutations (Intro) ft. Jonquia Rose
I Feel Good
A Wise Tale
YZY SND (Skit) ft. Luka Sabbat
Elevation
Move Yo Body ft. Tony Williams
Social Media
Lambo Truck Podcast (Skit) ft. Luka Sabbat
Expository Mode
My Reality
Sound Off The Alarm
Voice Mail (interlude) ft. Deon Cole
The Brenda Song ft. Kanye West
I Know You