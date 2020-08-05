Chicago rapper FBG Duck shot dead at 26

Chicago rapper FBG Duck was shot dead at age 26 in his hometown on Tuesday (8/4). Chicago Sun Times reports:

Rapper FBG Duck was shot dead and two others were wounded in a targeted attack Tuesday afternoon on a Gold Coast street known for its high-end boutiques and luxury stores.

The shoppers were standing on the sidewalk when a pair of vehicles pulled up, with two gunmen stepping out of each to open fire, Deputy Chief Daniel O’Shea said at a news conference at the scene.

The shooting happened about 4:37 p.m. in the first block of East Oak Street, he said.

FBG Duck, whose name is Carlton Weekly, was struck multiple times and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead about half an hour later, according to a police source and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He was 26 years old.

FBG Duck rose to national prominence in 2018 off the strength of his hit single, “Slide,” which quickly grew into a mainstay on hip-hop radio and racked up over 53.5 million views on YouTube alone. Emerging into Chicago’s drill scene in 2013 with his debut mixtape, “Look At Me,” FBG Duck would go on to release seven more projects alongside a bevy of singles.