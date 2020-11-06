Chicago rapper King Von dead at 26 following shooting in Atlanta: Report

Devastating news: 26-year-old Chicago rapper King Von has reportedly been shot and killed during aa shooting that involved police outside of a nightclub in downtown Atlanta. Complex reports:

King Von is reportedly dead at the age of 26 following a shooting involving police in Georgia. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, an incident outside a nightclub in downtown Atlanta early Friday morning ultimately resulted in two people being fatally shot. Though King Von is not mentioned in the coverage, reporters Chelsea Prince and John Spink noted that "several others" were injured. Among those was one person who was said to have been struck by a vehicle when the crowd outside the Monaco Hookah Lounge started to scatter. The report also noted that local authorities had been called to the club twice over a 24-hour period to investigate shootings, though there is zero evidence the two incidents are related. During the early Friday morning shooting, two off-duty cops who were working security are said to have tried to intervene, ultimately exchanging gunfire with as-yet-unidentified individuals.

UPDATE: Von's label EMPIRE issued a statement, which reads: "We are devastated by the untimely passing of King Von. He was a loving father, dedicated member of his community and an amazing talent that just started to scratch the surface of his boundless potential. Von overcame incredibly challenging circumstances as a young man, but never lost sight of what it meant to give back and uplift his community—O'Block. We are fortunate to have witnessed his growth and evolution, but know he had so much more to give to the world. The EMPIRE family offers our condolences to his family, friends, team and fans during this very difficult time."

Previously, DJ Akademiks reported that Von's manager confirmed the news, and Von producer Chopsquad DJ posted that Von was killed as well:

Von had just released his excellent new album, Welcome to O'Block, last week.

Rest in peace, Von.

YG, Chance The Rapper, clipping, Open Mike Eagle, A$AP Mob, Lil Yachty, Calboy, Cordae, and others have also paid tribute: