Chicago venue Aragon Ballroom’s wall partially collapses

The weight of snow on the roof of Chicago venue Aragon Ballroom caused a partial collapse of one of its walls, Chicago Sun Times reports. A parapet on the building's west side was damaged, sending bricks onto the street and near the train tracks below, leading to service delays for some of the morning.

Thankfully, no one was hurt during the collapse, and Chicago Fire Department spokesperson Larry Langford said that the roof and structure of the venue still seemed sound. "When you get a foot of heavy snow, you start to get roof failures," he said. "We haven’t had too many so far, but that’s what happens when 12, 14 inches of snow sit for a while on a roof that’s already old and may be compromised. That will bring it in."

See some more pictures and videos from the collapse and its aftermath below.