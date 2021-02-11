Chick Corea, rest in peace

Pianist, composer and jazz fusion great Chick Corea has died after a short battle with cancer. He was 79. The sad news was shared via Chick's Facebook, saying that the rare form of cancer he had had only been discovered recently.

Chick also left a message for his fans, writing, “I want to thank all of those along my journey who have helped keep the music fires burning bright. It is my hope that those who have an inkling to play, write, perform or otherwise, do so. If not for yourself then for the rest of us. It’s not only that the world needs more artists, it’s also just a lot of fun.

“And to my amazing musician friends who have been like family to me as long as I’ve known you: It has been a blessing and an honor learning from and playing with all of you. My mission has always been to bring the joy of creating anywhere I could, and to have done so with all the artists that I admire so dearly—this has been the richness of my life.”

Chick got his start in the '60s and while he put out records under his own name, he was also a sideman of choice, playing with Stan Getz, Blue Mitchell, Bobby Hutcherson, Herbie Mann and others. It was when he joined Miles Davis' electric ensemble, though, that things really took off, playing on the landmark Bitches Brew and more. With his own group, Return to Forever, he became one of jazz fusion's leading lights, and continued to explore new sounds and sonic avenues, over the years.

Rest in peace, Chick. Listen to some of his music and read the full statement from his family, below.

UPDATE: Thundercat, Flying Lotus, Q-Tip, Rosalia and more pay tribute to Chick Corea.