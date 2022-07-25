‘chickfactor’ throwing 30th anniversary concerts in NYC & London

chickfactor, the indiepop zine founded by Gail O'Hara and Pam Berry in 1992, is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year with special shows in NYC and London.

NYC gets two shows: October 6 aboard The Frying Pan with The Aluminum Group, Jim Ruiz Set, and Beatrix Madell, DJs Stephin Merritt (Magnetic Fields) and Gaylord Fields, plus "vegan options in the restaurant, nautical photo ops and portraits and other fun stuff!" (tickets TBA); and October 8 at Union Pool with San Francisco bands Seablite and Artsick (mems Boyracer, Kids on a Crime Spree, Lunchbox), Jeanines and special guests TBA (tickets).

The London shows are at The Lexington on October 28 & 29 with Sacred Paws, Artsick and Rachel Love (Dolly Mixture) on night 1 and The Umbrellas, Birdie (Dolly Mixture, Saint Etienne) and Seablite on night 2. There's also a Hangover Lounge at the Betsey Trotwood on 10/30 with The Catenary Wires and more TBA.

Head to chickfactor's website for more information on the events and bands.

Earlier this year, chickfactor released its 19th issue, which they say will be its last, though the website is still very active with new interviews and features.

The Aluminum Group just released their first album in 14 years.