Chief Adjuah, Moor Mother, Ivan Neville & more playing free BAM Live at Fort Greene Park series

BAM 's free Live at Fort Greene Park series, "celebrating R&B, soul, jazz, funk, pop, blues, rock, electronica, spoken word, and more," goes down October 1-2 and October 8-9. This year's lineup features performances by Chief Adjuah (fka Christian Scott) and Moor Mother, Taylor McFerrin and friends (including Big Yuki and J. Hoard), the Jack DeJohnette Quartet and friends (celebrating Jack's 80th birthday), and Ivan Neville & Friends ft Don Byron, Matt Garrison, Luisito Quintero, Roy Wood Jr., Vernon Reid, Will Calhoun, Eric Krasno, and more.

This year's series marks Live at Fort Greene Park's 27th season, which is BAM's longest-running music series. All of the concerts are free, and RSVP is recommended but not required. Check out the full lineup below.

BAM Live at Fort Greene Park

Sat, Oct 1 Chief Adjuah (formerly Christian Scott) + Moor Mother

Sun, Oct 2 Taylor McFerrin Featuring Big Yuki and J. Hoard

Sat, Oct 8 BAM Celebrates Jack DeJohnette's 80th Birthday & ShapeShifter Plus

Sun, Oct 9 Ivan Neville & Friends featuring Eric Krasno & Anjelika 'Jelly' Joseph + Dumpsta Horn