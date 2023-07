Alabama rapper/singer Chika has finally announced her long-awaited debut full-length album, following multiple EPs. It's called Samson, and it's due this summer via Warner.

The announcement follows recent singles "Truth or Dare" (ft. Freddie Gibbs) and "Requiem for a Dream," and it's accompanied by the pensive, R&B/soul-leaning single "Demigod." Listen to all three below.