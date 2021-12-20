Child abuse charge against Alabama Shakes’ drummer dropped

Back in March, Alabama Shakes drummer Steven William Johnson was arrested on child abuse charges. Those charges have now been dropped, The Associated Press reports. According to court records, a judge in Limestone County, Alabama dismissed the charge on Thursday. His attorney, Nick Lough, told The Associated Press that it was "a spanking incident and nothing more."

"Steve Johnson maintained his innocence the entire time," Lough told The Associated Press. "He had to wait for his day in court like so many people do. Thankfully, these charges have been dismissed."