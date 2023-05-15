Chilean singer Polimá Westcoast preps ‘Hermes’ following collabs with J Balvin, Feid & more

Chilean Latin trap/reggaeton singer Polimá Westcoast had his first breakthrough with his 2018 single "Trapstar," but it's his 2022 breakup anthem "Ultra Solo" ("ultra lonely") that's been skyrocketing him to literal stardom. Since releasing the single, he's put out collaborations with J Balvin and Quevedo & Mora and Fuego & Roy Woods and more, and he put out a remix of "Ultra Solo" with Feid, Paloma Mami, De La Ghetto, and the original song's guest Pailita. He recently inked global a deal with Sony Music Latin, and he's gearing up to release a new project called Hermes. Two singles from that project are out now, "Tu Me Quieres?" and "Contigo La Paso Cabron." Polimá clearly isn't ultra lonely anymore--the latter single came out on Valentine's Day and is a love song addressed to his partner, Mexican influencer Mont Pantoja. All the singles Polimá has been dropping these past few months have been great and really feel like the work of an artist who's on the verge of severely leveling up. If you're in the market for a new favorite reggaeton/Latin trap artist, this could be it.

In addition to releasing his own new singles, Polimá just appeared on Blackthoven's new single "Angola." Check out that song, both Hermes singles, and other recent tracks below...