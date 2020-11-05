Chilly Gonzales announces holiday album ft. Feist & Jarvis Cocker

Chilly Gonzales will release a holiday album titled, of course, A very chilly christmas on November 13. The record features his signature low key approach to a number of holiday standards, and his friends Feist and Jarvis Cocker stop by to sing lead on a few songs, like a duet version of David Berman's Purple Mountains song "Snow is Falling in Manhattan." Elsewhere, Feist sings "The Banister Bough" and Jarvis sings "In the Bleak Midwinter."

The album also has Chilly covering Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You" and Wham's "Last Christmas," all through a melancholic minor key lens. "Christmas is a time of very mixed intense emotion for me, and the existing canon often sounds like a forced smile," says Chilly. "Christmas is a typical time for superficial happiness, but also a time for reflection and mourning the sad events throughout the year, and to play the songs in a minor key makes Christmas more authentic and realistic.” You can check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Jarvis and Chilly released collaborative 2017 album Room 29; Jarvis dueted with Feist previously on "Century" from her 2017 album Pleasure.

Jarvis released Beyond the Pale with his new group JARV IS... earlier this year.

Tracklist:

01) Silent Night

02) Good King Wenceslas

03) Silver Bells

04) God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen

05) Last Christmas

06) The Banister Bough (feat Feist)

07) Jingle Bells

08) All I Want For Christmas Is You

09) In the Bleak Midwinter (feat Jarvis Cocker)

10) Snow Is Falling In Manhattan (feat Jarvis Cocker and Feist)

11) O Tannenbaum

12) Maria Durch Ein Dornwald Ging

13) O Come, All Ye Faithful

14) We Three Kings

15) Auld Lang Mynor