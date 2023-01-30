China Crisis touring ahead of ’80s Cruise

Eighties sophistipop greats China Crisis are part of the 2023 '80s Cruise, which sails from Los Angeles from March 3 - 10. Ahead of that they're playing a few North American shows, including Toronto, NYC (Iridium on February 28), Austin and Los Angeles. All dates are listed below.

The '80s Cruise features Devo, Bret Michaels, The Church, Kim Wilde, Morris Day & The Time, Howard Jones, Living Colour, The Smithereens, Midge Ure, Tone Loc, Autograph, Cutting Crew and more, original MTV VJs Mark Goodman, Alan Hunter and Downtown Julie Brown as hosts. The cruise stops in Puerto Vallarta, Cabo San Lucas and Ensada. Tickets are on sale.

CHINA CRISIS - 2023 TOUR DATES

Feb 26 - Toronto - Classic Bowl Mississauga

Feb 28 - NYC - Iridium

Mar 01 - Austin - 3Ten

Mar 02 - Los Angeles - Zebulon

Mar 03-10 - The '80s Cruise