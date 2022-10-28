Chino Moreno’s ††† (Crosses) announce new EP ‘Permanent.Radiant,’ share “Vivien”

Deftones vocalist Chino Moreno's band ††† (aka Crosses) returned in March with their first two new songs in eight years, and now they've announced an EP, Permanent.Radiant, due December 9 via Warner (pre-order). It doesn't include either of those songs from March, but it does include new single "Vivien," and this is another great one. It's a brooding dose of synthrock and Chino's iconic voice is as soaring as ever. Check out the song and its video (directed by Lorenzo Diego Carrera and †††’s Shaun Lopez) below.

Tracklist

01 Sensation

02 Vivien

03 Cadavre Exquis

04 Day One

05 Holier

06 Procession